Instacart Has Algorithms for Avocados

“‘Hey, it looks like you’re planning a barbecue. Did you forget the mustard?’” Schaaf says, in imitation of an Instacart prompt. “We want to make sure that the consumer, even at the time of checkout, is building the fullest cart possible.”

Schaaf’s engineering team has also focused on making the shopper experience safer and more efficient by retooling algorithms that route shoppers through the store in the most efficient manner, launching Leave At My Door (contactless) delivery and ASAP Delivery (quicker delivery windows), and improving the company’s “found rate,” a metric that shows how often an item is on the shelf where it’s supposed to be. The metric pre-COVID was usually above 90%. In late March, it dropped to 60%.

“Our found rate has picked back up to above 90%,” Schaaf notes, “but we had to do a lot with replacements there. We had to do a lot with prediction and letting customers know early that, for example, meat was in high demand and hard to find.”

The company has also updated its machine-learning models to help shoppers do a better job with replacements, a common customer complaint.