Cardenas Markets to Hold Lotería Sweepstakes

Cardenas Markets is launching a El Gran Sorteo de Lotería scratcher sweepstakes. The program will take place from April 7 through June 1 at all 59 of the independent Hispanic grocer’s locations.

“Lotería, or, as some call it, ‘Mexican bingo,’ is a beloved game and Hispanic cultural symbol that connects people and celebrates our rich culture,” explained Cardenas Chief Marketing Officer Adam Salgado. “The cornerstone of our business is tying culture and community together, and through this sweepstakes program, we continue to bring a piece of authentic Hispanic culture into our stores while providing a fun and engaging opportunity for our customers to potentially win a prize.”

By purchasing participating products, customers will receive one scratcher game piece for an opportunity to win either an Instant Prize or receive a unique game code for other chances to win. These may include a chance to play in Cardenas’ Lotería Tournament. Winners of the tournament will win groceries for a year or a brand-new car.

Ontario, California-based Cardenas operates 52 stores under the Cardenas banner and seven locations under the Cardenas Ranch Market banner. It has stores in California, Nevada and Arizona.