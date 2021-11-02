Cardenas Markets Appoints Chief Administration Officer

Cardenas Markets has promoted Prabash Coswatte to the position of chief administration officer. In his new role Coswatte will oversee the operations of the independent grocer’s information technology, data integrity, scanning, receiving, maintenance, construction and real estate departments. He will continue to report directly to Cardenas Chairman and CEO Doug Sanders.

Coswatte joined Cardenas as CIO in 2019, bringing extensive project management and information technology experience to his new company. Before Cardenas, he was CIO for another Hispanic grocer, Sylmar, California-based Vallarta Supermarkets; VP-enterprise program management for Commerce, California-based 99 Cents Only Stores (No. 69 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America); senior project manager for New York-based Cambridge Associates LLC; and senior consultant for New York-based Deloitte Consulting.

Last month, Cardenas promoted Leticia G. Espinoza to the position of chief legal officer.

One of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the country, with stores in California, Nevada and Arizona, Ontario, California-based Cardenas operates 53 locations under the Cardenas banner and seven locations under the Cardenas Ranch Markets banner.