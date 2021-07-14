Cardenas Markets Personalizes Grocery Shopping With GetUpside

Cardenas Markets is teaming up with GetUpside to offer personalized cash-back incentives to customers.

GetUpside is a retail technology company that uses personalized cash-back promotions to bring shoppers more value, and profits to brick-and-mortar retail. GetUpside connects customers with grocers and other businesses through a free mobile app and encourages them to transact using personalized cash-back offers.

“Cardenas Markets is committed to providing our customers with the freshest, most authentic products at the prices that make it possible for them to feed their families,” said Adam Salgado, chief marketing officer for the grocer. “Our partnership with GetUpside allows us to further this commitment by allowing our loyal and valued customers to earn cash back on their everyday grocery purchases from our stores."



Cardenas Markets joins join Lunds & Byerlys, Gelson’s Markets, Piggly Wiggly, Carlie C’s IGA, Woodman's Market, Vicente Foods, and others already live on the GetUpside platform. According to the company, retailers using GetUpside's personalized offers see a 3% to 5% increase in profit, and customers come in 1.6 times more frequently than non-GetUpside users. Shoppers also have 35% larger baskets on average.

GetUpside is now live at more than 30,000 grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and convenience stores nationwide.

“Cardenas Market, Woodman’s and Vicente Foods are community staples,” said Tyler Renaghan, VP of grocery at Washington, D.C.-based GetUpside. “In a time when people need more value, and grocers need more margin, than ever before, partnerships like these make all the difference.”

Ontario, Calif.-based Cardenas Markets operates 51 stores under the Cardenas banner and eight stores under the Cardenas Ranch Market banner, with stores in California, Nevada and Arizona.