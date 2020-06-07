Carlie C’s IGA Provides Cash-Back Offers via App

Independent grocer Carlie C’s IGA has teamed with GetUpside to make cash-back offers available to shoppers at all 25 of the North Carolina retailer’s locations.

“At Carlie C’s, we seek to offer the best possible product, at the best possible price, with the best possible service,” said Mack McLamb, president of Carlie C’s IGA. “Our partnership with GetUpside will allow our shoppers to get the most value for their dollar and help our business grow. It’s truly a win-win, and a smart way to do business.”

Live at nearly 20,000 locations nationwide, GetUpside generates personalized consumer offers proved to boost merchants’ profits. Cash-back offers are delivered via the GetUpside mobile app and partner apps such as Checkout 51 and GasBuddy, spurring new consumers to visit participating locations, and existing consumers to visit more frequently.

“Carlie C’s IGA is a forward-thinking company that sees the value in maximizing profit on each and every transaction, and we’re thrilled to work with them. Especially now when the new profit GetUpside delivers offsets increasing costs related to COVID-19 and delivery,” said Alex Kinnier, co- founder and CEO of Washington D.C.-based GetUpside. “They’ve built a brand that shoppers want to buy from, and we’re glad to be able to provide them with a competitive edge.”

Raleigh-Durham-based Carlie C’s IGA operates 25 stores from Durham to Fayetteville in the Tar Heel State.