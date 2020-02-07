Smart Appliance Ups Ante on Shopping From Home

Smart kitchen appliance maker Thermomix has launched a Shoppable Recipes feature on Cookidoo, the company’s integrated recipe and meal-planning ecosystem featuring more than 50,000 guided recipes. Using the Cookidoo app and website, Thermomix users can now order ingredients directly from a digital shopping list within the Cookidoo platform. Among the company’s grocery partners in the endeavor are Amazon Fresh, Instacart and Albertsons Cos.

The intelligent technology integration pairs recipes with pre-matched ingredients for easy checkout, eliminating the drawn-out process of searching for the right ingredients via third-party grocery app. Thermomix’s grocery order function removes common pantry items by default, so consumers can order only what they need. Users select their preferred local grocer, and Shoppable Recipes automatically generates a shopping list and has the items delivered.

“Shoppabble ingredients is one of the most requested functions, and we are thrilled to finally roll out the function,” said Kai Schaeffner, CEO of Thousand Oaks, California-based Thermomix USA.

Deep-learning-based natural language processing creates structured data to combine the same ingredient from many recipes, and even suggest alternatives. Users can add items to their shopping lists, including nongrocery items, and customize those lists by brands and types of food, including vegan or dairy-free options.

Following the launch of Shoppable Recipes on app and web, Thermomix will integrate the feature within the interface of the Thermomix TM6, a digitally powered all-in-one kitchen appliance that performs 22 unique culinary functions and connects to WiFi so users can access Cookidoo. The appliance can whisk, chop, steam, sauté, blend, boil, knead -- and now, order groceries – all from the consumer’s kitchen counter.

