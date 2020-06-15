Chase Freedom Offers Cash Back on Amazon, Whole Foods Purchases

Chase Freedom has introduced two new bonus rotating quarterly categories for Q3 2020: Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market. Cardmembers can earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in these categories from July 1 through September 30.

“We understand that our cardmembers’ priorities have shifted over the past few months, so we’re excited to offer timely categories that provide value for customers during this difficult time,” said BJ Mahoney, general manager of Wilmington, Del.-based Chase Freedom. “This quarter’s categories provide a wide range of opportunities to earn cash back and maximize value through September – from home office supplies and activities for children to weekly groceries or a summer barbecue.”

As well as the quarterly categories, Chase Freedom cardmembers can earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases and access perks with DoorDash and Lyft. Cardmembers can activate and receive three free months of DashPass, DoorDash’s subscription service offering unlimited $0 delivery fees and lower service fees on eligible orders of $12 and up, followed by half off the monthly subscription price for the next nine months. Further, Freedom cardmembers earn 5% cash back on Lyft purchases, including bikes and scooters, through March 2022.

New cardmembers can earn a $200 sign-up bonus after spending $500 on purchases in the first three months from opening the account.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America. Its Austin, Texas-based subsidiary Whole Foods is No. 24 on the list.