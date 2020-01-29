Meijer, Citi Retail Services Introducing Co-branded Credit Card

Meijer and Citi Retail Services have forged a long-term agreement for the global bank to provide private label and co-branded credit card services for the retailer.

“At Meijer, we’re always looking for ways to provide value to our customers,” said Rick Keyes, president and CEO of the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company. “We believe this new relationship with Citi Retail Services will extend benefits to our customers while also providing them yet another way to shop our stores.”

“We are proud to be partnering with Meijer to further grow their credit card portfolio and expand digital brand engagement with their loyal customers,” noted Craig Vallorano, head of New York-based Citi Retail Services. “This retail industry pioneer is a tremendous addition to Citi Retail Services’ family of iconic brands, and we look forward to bringing innovative offerings to their customers for years to come.”

Under the agreement, Citi will become the exclusive issuer of the Meijer private label and co-branded credit card program beginning Feb. 24. Existing Meijer cardholders can expect to receive new cards in the mail in mid-February, and customers who aren’t cardholders can apply for the Citi Retail Services-backed Meijer credit card beginning March 1. New cardholders will get $10 off their first purchase at Meijer, save 10 cents per gallon at Meijer gas stations, earn a $10 reward for every $750 spent and take advantage of exclusive savings.

Meijer operates more than 245 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 7 on PG's 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.