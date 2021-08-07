Lunds & Byerlys Adds Digital Incentive Platform

Lunds & Byerlys is ramping up its personalized shopper outreach in a new partnership with retail technology company GetUpside. Customers are incentivized to get cash-back offers through the GetUpside mobile app.

“We pride ourselves on providing each customer personal attention and exceptional value so they have the best shopping experience possible,” said Phil Lombardo, COO at Lunds & Byerlys. “By partnering with GetUpside, we are extending our commitment to personalized experiences while we reach new customers and motivate our current customers to come back more often.”

The Minneapolis-based Lunds & Byerlys is a family-owned grocer operating 27 stores across the Twin Cities. GetUpside is based in Washington D.C.