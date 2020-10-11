Gelson’s Taps GetUpside for Cash-Back Offers

Gelson’s Markets has teamed with retail technology company GetUpside to make cash-back offers available to shoppers at its stores.

“Gelson’s prides itself on providing best-in-class products and experiences for shoppers,” noted Yvonne Manganaro, the company’s VP of marketing. “We’ve partnered with GetUpside to continue this commitment and provide cash-back offers that are personalized and highly incremental to our business. Their model moves beyond tracking clicks or impressions, and gives us insight into our customers that drive measurable results.”

The easy-to-use GetUpside mobile app uses machine-learning algorithms to quickly comb through the anonymized transaction data that grocers already have to understand how customers behave and pinpoint the minimum offer that will motivate them to take additional action. GetUpside specifically targets infrequent, occasional and lapsed customers to boost return rates and grow basket sizes.

“Gelson’s has a history of being on the leading edge of grocery trends, and this partnership with GetUpside is another example of that vision,” said Alex Kinnier, CEO of Washington, D.C.-based GetUpside, whose other retail customers include Safeway and Weis Markets. “We are proud to help Gelson’s serve their customers in a way that is measurably beneficial for their business.”

Encino, California-based Gelson’s operates 27 specialty grocery stores in Southern California.