Gelson's Launches New Rewards Program

Gelson’s Markets has introduced an innovative new rewards program that allows customers, whether in person or buying through Instacart, to earn points for every dollar they spend.

The new Gelson's program has four tiers: Foodie, Gourmet, Connoisseur, and Epicure. It also offers a variety of perks and benefits, such as free Items, Gelson’s Brand BOGO events, percent off whole store events, and first to market samplers.

Instacart is also integrated into the program making it easy for customers to order online, pick up and still earn points. Customers can sign up for free at their nearest Gelson’s store or by going to www.gelsons.com/rewards.

The integration of Instacart into the Gelson's loyalty program is a smart move for retailers looking to leverage increased demand for grocery delivery due to the pandemic.

In February the Food Industry Executive Program (FIEP) at the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business named Donna Tyndall, SVP, store operations at Gelson’s, executive-in-residence for FIEP 2020. Tyndall was recognized as a member the 2007 class of Progressive Grocer’s Top Women in Grocery, among other distinctions.

She also takes part in a wide variety of grocery industry causes, including membership on the board of the Lakewood, Calif.-based Western Association of Food Chains (WAFC), and has been involved in charitable organizations throughout her career.

Founded in 1951, Gelson’s operates 27 supermarkets in Southern California.