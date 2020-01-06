Food Lion Adds Coupons to E-Commerce

Food Lion has announced an extension of its Shop & Earn MVP rewards program to e-commerce pickup and delivery orders. Online customers can now see accumulated coupons and rewards on their checkout screens and view which clipped digital coupons will be applied to their order.

The Shop & Earn MVP rewards program launched in 2018, but this is the second major update this year. In April, Food Lion started giving customers the option to redeem rewards to feed those in need through the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation.

The grocer's e-commerce options, named Food Lion To Go, have the same prices as shoppers would get in store. After filling up their virtual carts, they can schedule a time for pickup or delivery, depending on their zip code.

“We know our neighbors are counting on us more than ever to help them nourish their families and save even more," said Deborah Sabo, senior vice president of marketing at Food Lion. “Whether in-store or bringing the store to our customers digitally, we’re focused on ensuring our customers have access to the freshest groceries at affordable prices, how and when they want them. By fully integrating Shop & Earn and digital coupons into Food Lion To Go, it’s now easier for our customers to save even more while nourishing their families.”

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, and employs more than 63,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.