Gelson’s Pours More Wine With Julien Fayard

Gelson’s is once again teaming up with award-winning winemaker Julien Fayard for a release of exclusive holiday wines under its Gelson’s store brand.

The Encino, California-based grocer has been working with the Napa Valley-based winemaker since 2018. Last year, the two paired up for three private label wines released for Thanksgiving — a 2017 Coombsville Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, a 2018 Oak Knoll District Malbec and a 2018 Rosé — and in 2018, the two bottled a rosé under the Gelson’s brand.

This year’s holiday launch consists of four new wines: Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon Coombsville 2018, Reserve Cabernet Franc Oakville 2018, Reserve Sauvignon Blanc Rutherford 2019 and Red Cuvée Napa Valley 2018.

The wines will be available across Gelson’s 27 specialty stores throughout Southern California. This year for the first time, Gelson’s customers have the chance to meet Fayard via Zoom on Nov. 10 and take part in a virtual wine tasting with the winemaker. Consumers can reserve a spot at Gelsons.com.julien.

Fayard was named Winemaker of the Year in 2016 by the publication Wine Spectrum.

“We feel very honored to work with Julien again," said John Bagan, chief merchandising officer for Gelson's. "He is a renowned winemaker with an outstanding reputation from his early work with Lafite Rothschild and Smith Haut Lafitte in his native France, to the last dozen years earning respect across Napa Valley. We are constantly seeking out the best products from the best producers, and are excited that Gelson's will continue to make superior quality wines from Julien available exclusively to thousands of our wine-loving customers across Southern California."

Gelson’s has been producing private label wine under its brand name since 2018, first teaming up with another winemaker, Doug Margerum on four red wines from the Santa Barbara region and a Chardonnay.