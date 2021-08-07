Oliver’s Market Provides New-Hire Bonus, Boosts Starting Pay

Oliver’s Market has introduced new pay ranges and a new-hire bonus to encourage potential job seekers to consider joining the local employee-owned company.

As of July 1, the independent grocer is offering a starting wage of $16 per hour for front end utility clerks (baggers), a minimum starting wage of $16.50 per hour for customer service positions, and a wage range of $16-$27 per hour for hourly positions.

Additionally, a new-hire bonus of $500 is being offered for full-time deli department positions; full-time bakery, bakery tavern and bakery production positions; and full-time journeyman meat butcher positions. To receive the $500 bonus, a qualifying new employee must be full-time, attend orientation in July 2021, be employed by Oliver’s for at least 90 days from their orientation date, work 32 hours or more per week as scheduled during the 90-day period from their orientation date; and be in compliance with all company policies. Those eligible for the bonus will receive it on the payroll date following the week they complete 90 days of employment. The bonus is subject to required withholdings.

Positions are available at all Oliver’s stores in various departments.

Oliver’s employee-owners receive such benefits as competitive wages; the ability to work in part-time or full-time positions; flexible schedules; medical, dental and vision insurance; a 401k retirement plan with an employer match; an employee stock ownership plan; a flexible spending account for medical and dependent care; employee discounts; paid time off and sick leave; regular wage increases; a safety incentive program; career development and growth opportunities; employer-paid life insurance; an employee assistance program; reduced-fare bus passes; and tuition reimbursement.

Established in 1988, Oliver’s is an employee-owned independent grocer serving California’s Sonoma County at four locations in Santa Rosa (two), Cotati and Windsor. In 2021, Oliver’s was named an Outstanding Independent by Progressive Grocer.