2021 Holiday Entertaining Guide

Specialty food cases are also likely to be an attraction as the holidays approach. If last year’s viral social media posts about charcuterie “houses” (akin to gingerbread houses) are any harbinger, charcuterie offerings are likely to ring up sales for holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas. “Charcuterie is on trend and for those that want something more celebratory, while still versatile enough for casual or more formal gatherings,” observes Heather Vossler, director of consumer insights and innovation at Hormel, which produces the Columbus line of charcuterie products.

For both side dishes and entrées, the produce section is another time-tested destination during the holidays. Beyond classics like potatoes, green beans, celery, carrots and salad mixes, grocers can point shoppers to different varieties of vegetables and fruits. Social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook are particularly good avenues for spotlighting vibrant produce and sharing recipes and serving ideas.

Fresh Meat and Seafood

As the typical centerpiece of holiday meals, meat, poultry and seafood hold an important spot in retailers’ holiday plans.

Given simultaneous and seemingly colliding issues of higher protein costs and large gatherings, grocery stores may have to do a bit of a tightrope walk when planning for meat, poultry and seafood programs this holiday season. Buyers wanting custom cuts will appreciate being able to talk to and order from meat department staff, while other shoppers will pick up case-ready cuts in store or online. Likewise, some people will indulge in prime rib or crown roast of pork, while others may pull back from more expensive cuts.

According to Bartelme, protein may be a category in which shoppers will spend, even if prices are higher. “Things like meat and seafood and all of these premium sorts of things – people want to treat themselves to the main component of the meal, especially on a holiday,” she notes. “I can see people saying, ‘I’m not going to a restaurant anyway, so I will do it up.’”

While beef and pork are often served at holiday feasts, consumers have become pretty adept at cooking seafood since the pandemic began, and may opt for that kind of center-of-the-plate food. According to FMI’s latest “Power of Seafood” report, the seafood department saw a 28.4% jump in sales in 2020, outpacing growth in the produce, meat and deli sections.

Beer, Wine, Liquor and Mixers

For holiday presents and entertaining, adult beverages often bring shoppers into a store. As in past years, grocers that offer beer, wine, liquor and mixers can capitalize on the fact that they’re one-stop shops for those items and other holiday supplies.

Wine is big business during the holiday season, with sales typically hitting a peak between Thanksgiving and New Year’s. As shoppers continue to seek out locally made products and items that meet their interest in different or more intense flavors, craft beers represent a solid opportunity, especially among younger and often male shoppers, who have shown a penchant for craft brews.

2020 was a big year for batched cocktails, usually sold by restaurants that couldn’t offer inside dining. That trend is still going strong in 2021, and grocers can entice shoppers by highlighting ready-to-drink cocktails and mixers, including seasonal or limited-time products rolled out by brands.

Although seltzers and fizzy drinks garner the most attention during spring and summer, many shoppers have a taste for those kinds of products year-round. If not in summer-specific flavors, seltzers in varieties such as cranberry or black cherry can provide a light and refreshing counterpoint to the heavy meals frequently consumed during holidays. Last year, one of the popular advent calendars put out by the Aldi chain included 24 flavors of canned spiked seltzers.

Center Store Favorites

As consumers seek supplies for holiday fare, they’ll home in on the center store, both online and in person. This is where people will find flour for their new hobby of baking, or perhaps discover some interesting new ingredients for making meals, desserts or other dishes.