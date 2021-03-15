Placing Bets in Bakery Category

Just how incredible was evident in category insights Wyatt shared during a presentation at BakingTECH 2021, an event organized by the Kansas City, Mo.-based American Society of Baking. Bakery items in the center store and perimeter combined grew 60% during the peak COVID-19 stockpiling period she defined as March 8, 2020, through April 26, 2020. However, during the period Wyatt called “the path ahead,” ranging from May 3, 2020, to Nov. 29, 2020, she observed that baked product sales moderated to a still robust 25% growth rate.

“When you think about the fact that there were restrictions on the bakery for portions of the year — you couldn’t do tastings, there were services that weren’t able to be offered, there were some ingredients that couldn’t be found — the fact that there was growth is a big testament to the value of the department,” Wyatt said during the presentation.

That value took many forms during the “path-ahead” period Wyatt described. During the May 3 through Nov. 29 time frame, the total bakery category was valued at $22.2 billion, with dollar sales up 3.7% but unit sales down 5.5%, due in large part to a less promotional environment. The biggest driver of the growth was bread and rolls, accounting for $11.4 billion of the total sales of $22.2 billion, according to IRI data, with dollar sales up 9.9% but unit sales down 0.8%. Drilling down further, Wyatt noted that center store bread and rolls sales of $9.7 billion far outpaced perimeter sales of $1.8 billion. The perimeter was hit hard, with dollar sales up a meager 1.2%, but unit sales plunging 25.3%.

“When you look at select bakery categories in the path-forward period, they had more buyers, higher basket size, higher basket rings and more trips, so bakery is a valuable category to be investing in,” Wyatt said. “However, you need to maximize assortments to meet shifting behaviors and shifting types of needs that consumers have, and customize the in-store experience as well as bring the bakery experience online as best you can.”

A key reason for doing this is the real phenomenon of at-home meal fatigue, combined with the pent-up demand among consumers to eat out again and rediscover restaurants that will be unleashed as COVID-19 vaccines become more broadly available.

“Consumers are going to start to get out to more restaurants as restrictions ease and the pandemic eventually subsides, but some consumers may stick with their new habits of cooking,” Wyatt cautioned. “You need to find a way to keep them in the store.”

One way is through elevated quality, which shoppers of all income levels demonstrated a willingness to pay for during all phases of the pandemic. Bakery manufacturers appear confident they will continue to do so in the year ahead.

“With consumers looking to try something new and willing to put their hands in their pockets for quality that transports them to a favorite restaurant or overseas holiday, retailers have a unique opportunity,” says St. Pierre’s Baker. “By highlighting authenticity; cross-selling with breakfast, brunch and snacking-occasion products; and clever merchandising to capitalize on shoppers’ desires to try new experiences in the only way they currently can, retailers can maximize sales and basket spend."