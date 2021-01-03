IDDBA, NRA Cancel 2021 Trade Shows

The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) and the National Restaurant Association (NRA) have decided that COVID-19 vaccine availability isn't enough for their shows to go on.

Both groups have canceled their trade shows for the second straight year.

IDDBA cited input from event exhibitors, members and the board of directors who represent the industry for the cancelation. The safety of attendees, exhibitors and IDDBA community was at the forefront of the decision, the group said.

“With the ongoing global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and our promise to deliver an experience expected of the IDDBA, continuing to plan for June 6-8 trade show in Houston was simply no longer feasible,” said Whitney Atkins, VP of Marketing, IDDBA. “As business leaders, we have all been faced with challenges never imagined and the toughest decisions of our careers — including canceling IDDBA 2021. The continued global health and healing of our families and friends is top priority,” said Gaetano Auricchio, Chairman of the Board.

The next IDDBA 2022 is scheduled for June 5-7 in Atlanta.

NRA had a more specific reason for the cancelation of its May Chicago event: Illinois restrictions that limit event sizes to no more than 50 people.

"McCormick Place has indicated their ability to re-open for large events is currently prohibited by the state regulation and they do not anticipate changes prior to June that would allow an event of our size and scope to occur in May," a statement on NRA's website said.

The annual NRA trade show was scheduled to take place May 22-25. The next NRA Show is scheduled for May 21-22, 2022 in Chicago.