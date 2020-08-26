Zingerman’s Launches Virtual Bakery Classes

Bake!, Zingerman’s hands-on teaching bakery, is now offering baking classes online, after 15 years of in-person teaching. The transition, initiated by COVID-19, enables home bakers to receive personalized instruction for all levels in their own kitchens with their own equipment, no matter their location.

“An international community of bakers is forming,” said Sara Molinaro, principal and lead instructor of Bake! “We’ve had students from across the globe in our first virtual classes – home bakers are tuning in everywhere, from Israel and India to Germany and New Zealand. As much we’ll always love our in-person classes, it’s been so fun to instruct and encourage our students virtually.”

Bake!’s virtual classes are limited to 12 or fewer households per class to maintain the intimate environment for which the program is known. Ahead of each class, students receive a class guide with the recipes, a grocery list and a Zoom invitation to log into the virtual classroom.

Among the online offerings are the highly popular Fancy Schmancy Holiday Cookie class and the pie-making class. Students of the virtual cookie class will be able to order a class ingredient kit.

“Zingerman’s Bakehouse is as passionate about starting new baking traditions as we are about preserving established baking traditions,” noted Amy Emberling, co-managing partner of Zingerman’s Bakehouse, an artisanal retail and wholesale bakery and baking school in Ann Arbor, Michigan. “Every day, we’re committed to community, learning and full-flavored foods. Our new virtual class offerings help us share these core values with a larger audience, just in time for the holidays.”

The Zingerman’s Community of Businesses is a family of eleven independently operated businesses all located in the Ann Arbor area, including the company’s well-known delicatessen and specialty food retailer, Zingerman’s Bakehouse, Zingerman’s Creamery, Zingerman’s Coffee Co. and Zingerman’s Candy Manufactory.