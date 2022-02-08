Aldi Expansion Comes to Gulf Coast

Having opened more than 1,000 new stores throughout the United States over the past decade, offering a fast and affordable shopping experience, Aldi is maintaining its aggressive growth strategy with plans to open about 150 new stores, remaining on track to become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022. As part of its Southeast expansion, the company will make Louisiana as its 38th state of operation when it opens a store in Lafayette on Feb. 10. Two more Gulf Coast stores are scheduled to follow in early March, as well as 20 more stores throughout the region by the end of the year.

“There is nothing like watching shoppers discover Aldi for the first time,” said Jason Hart, CEO of Aldi U.S. “There’s a moment of surprise when they realize just how much they can save by shopping with us. We can’t wait to share that experience with more customers as we add new stores across the Southeast.”

To support its growth in the area, Aldi will also roll out a new 564,000-square-foot regional distribution center in Loxley, Ala., later this year. The facility will eventually service as many as 100 new stores throughout Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi and the Florida Panhandle. Aldi is looking to hire about 300 store associates and 200 warehouse associates in the region. Interested candidates can visit careers.aldi.us for additional information.

Besides opening stores, Aldi will boost access to online shopping options: The grocer aims to grow its Curbside Grocery Pickup offering from 1,200 to 1,500 stores by the end of 2022.

With more than 2,100 stores across 38 states, Batavia, Ill.-based Aldi U.S. is No. 24 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.