ALDI Gets Deeper Into the Wine Business With International Collection

ALDI is gearing up to unveil its latest wine collection – this one consisting of 10 different varietals from around the world. The Specially Selected line rolls out to ALDI stores Sept. 8 and all bottles are priced under $10.

Each bottle in the collection was selected by ALDI from longtime partners in distinctive wine regions including Côtes de Provence, Uco Valley, Marlborough, Rioja and Barossa Valley. A year-round selection of five wines will be complemented by new wines each season.

“Whether it's the perfect expression of what Napa Valley has to offer, or an ancestral vineyard nestled in the south of France, the Specially Selected Wine Collection gives consumers a premium tasting experience without the added costs,” said Director of National Buying Arlin Zajmi. “With the holiday season approaching, these wines are the perfect complement to special occasions like Friendsgiving, holiday parties and birthdays, offering guests a global getaway from the comfort of home.”

New Specially Selected wine offerings available year-round include:

Argentina: Uco Valley Malbec - $7.99

Italy: Alto Adige Pinot Grigio - $9.99

France: Côtes de Provence Rosé - $9.99

New Zealand: Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc -$9.99

California: Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon - $14.99

New offerings available this season include:

Spain: Rioja Reserva - $8.99

Australia: Barossa Valley Shiraz - $9.99

Italy: DOCG Prosecco - $10.99

France: Sparkling Brut Rosé - $10.99

Canada: Icewine - $14.99

In addition to the wine collection, ALDI is introducing the new Specially Selected line of premium cheeses. The assortment of seven cheeses cost less than $5 and include a Farmhouse Blue Cheese Wedge, Burrata, Mobay and more.

ALDI is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. With about 2,200 stores in 38 states, Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. employs 45,000-plus associates and is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company as one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.