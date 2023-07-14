A Look Inside Winn-Dixie’s Updated Miami Store

Southeastern Grocers Inc., parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, reopened the Sunset Winn-Dixie store in Miami on July 12 with a fresh, new look and offerings.

“We have worked tirelessly with our partners to elevate the Sunset store to meet our safe operating standards while enhancing the store to offer our neighbors a refreshed shopping experience,” said Jorge Cabo, regional VP for Winn-Dixie. “The outpouring of support from our loyal customers and community over the last year has truly been heartwarming. We are so excited to be back and look forward to offering our customers an excellent shopping experience with unbeatable value."

