07/14/2023

A Look Inside Winn-Dixie’s Updated Miami Store

Southeastern Grocers' banner reopens with fresh, new look and offerings for local community
Marian Zboraj
Digital Editor
Winn-Dixie Miami
The improved Sunset store now includes an updated facade with fresh, contemporary color palate and modern store signage inside.

Southeastern Grocers Inc., parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, reopened the Sunset Winn-Dixie store in Miami on July 12 with a fresh, new look and offerings.

“We have worked tirelessly with our partners to elevate the Sunset store to meet our safe operating standards while enhancing the store to offer our neighbors a refreshed shopping experience,” said Jorge Cabo, regional VP for Winn-Dixie. “The outpouring of support from our loyal customers and community over the last year has truly been heartwarming. We are so excited to be back and look forward to offering our customers an excellent shopping experience with unbeatable value."

Winn-Dixie Miami
The new Winn-Dixie features a wide assortment of easy lunch and dinner options.

Located at 8710 SW 72nd Street, the improved Sunset Winn-Dixie store now includes an updated facade with fresh, contemporary color palate and modern store signage inside; enhanced produce department featuring a new tomato station and an expanded selection of fresh fruits and vegetables; an improved deli features a wide assortment of easy lunch and dinner options including ready to heat or cook meals your way, deli sandwich station and wings with several flavor varieties; and a refreshed meat department offering a wide selection of fresh meats including Certified Angus Beef selections.

New convenient delivery option is also available when shopping online through the Winn-Dixie app and website. Customers can have their orders delivered in as little as two hours for $9.

Winn-Dixie Miami
The Sunset Winn-Dixie offers shoppers a deli sandwich station and wings with several flavor varieties.

In addition, Winn-Dixie is helping customers save on groceries by offering deeper discounts on more than 150 most-shopped products. As part of the “Down Down” program, Winn-Dixie shoppers will save more than 15% on average when shopping seasonal items marked by the red hand on signs and tags throughout the store.

Meanwhile, on July 15 from noon – 4 p.m., the Sunset store will host a community celebration for customers with live entertainment, sampling, free high-end raffles and giveaways. Customers must be present to win all raffle items, including two $500 gift cards at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., a YETI 65 cooler and accessories at 1 p.m. and a Traeger Grill with grilling accessories at 3 p.m. The first 500 customers will also receive free mystery gift cards valued between $5 and $250 beginning at noon. The Saturday community celebration is free and open to all.

Winn-Dixie Miami
Winn-Dixie is helping customers save on groceries by offering deeper discounts on more than 150 most-shopped products.

The refreshed Sunset store will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. – midnight.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with more than 420 grocery stores, approximately 180 liquor stores and more than 230 in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The company is No. 44 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

