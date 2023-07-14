A Look Inside Winn-Dixie’s Updated Miami Store
In addition, Winn-Dixie is helping customers save on groceries by offering deeper discounts on more than 150 most-shopped products. As part of the “Down Down” program, Winn-Dixie shoppers will save more than 15% on average when shopping seasonal items marked by the red hand on signs and tags throughout the store.
Meanwhile, on July 15 from noon – 4 p.m., the Sunset store will host a community celebration for customers with live entertainment, sampling, free high-end raffles and giveaways. Customers must be present to win all raffle items, including two $500 gift cards at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., a YETI 65 cooler and accessories at 1 p.m. and a Traeger Grill with grilling accessories at 3 p.m. The first 500 customers will also receive free mystery gift cards valued between $5 and $250 beginning at noon. The Saturday community celebration is free and open to all.
The refreshed Sunset store will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. – midnight.
Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with more than 420 grocery stores, approximately 180 liquor stores and more than 230 in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The company is No. 44 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.