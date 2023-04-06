Southeastern Grocers Modernizes Workforce Solutions

Southeastern Grocers Inc. has partnered with Zebra Technologies to bring its employee-focused technology up to speed and work to improve in-store operations. Zebra’s workforce and task management solutions will help Southeastern Grocers better engage its employees while also optimizing store labor productivity across its more than 420 stores.

With Zebra’s technology, Southeastern Grocers will be able to align its staffing model with real-time demand and automate the scheduling process. The integrated set of retail execution solutions will enable store associates to intelligently prioritize tasks to boost productivity.

“At Southeastern Grocers, we put people at the heart of every decision we make,” said Jennifer Short, VP of workforce strategies at Southeastern Grocers. “In today’s rapidly digitizing world, we realized the need to upgrade to the latest workforce and task management solutions to help attract and retain our most valued asset, our people. We have received positive results with the integrated solutions from Zebra, as our associates have more visibility into their workloads, ability to prioritize their tasks over time and feel more connected.”

Zebra’s mobile computers will hold a majority of the workforce and task management features that support the grocer’s strategic program to enhance workforce management and store execution. They will be easily accessible for associates to use for self-service scheduling and tasking.

“SEG is optimizing the work of front-line workers with Zebra’s retail execution software portfolio, ensuring all associates and teams are engaged and enabled to do their best work,” said Suresh Menon, SVP and general manager, software solutions at Lincolnshire, Ill.-based Zebra. “With Zebra’s workforce and task management solutions, we are helping retailers modernize their stores by streamlining workflows for added focus, which will create more engaged associates and lead to an elevated customer experience.”

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with more than 420 grocery stores, approximately 180 liquor stores and more than 230 in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Its banners include Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket, and Winn-Dixie grocery stores. The company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.