Southeastern Grocers Pilots Ice Manufacturing in 1st Autonomous Micro-Factory

Southeastern Grocers Inc. has unveiled the world’s first autonomous micro-factory at its Jacksonville distribution center, in Florida. The company is piloting ice manufacturing with partner Relocalize to help eliminate middle-mile logistics and reduce global greenhouse-gas emissions, water waste and plastic pollution.

Relocalize is a startup that sells automated food production platforms as a service to grocery and convenience retailers. These micro-factories are located at retailer distribution centers and fulfillment centers, where they produce CPG products on demand for 100-200 retail stores. Each micro-factory performs all of the processes of a traditional factory hyper-locally at approximately1/20th scale.

Because ice is heavy and transporting it is difficult, expensive and bad for the environment, it’s the perfect test case for such a miniature high-tech factory, Wayne McIntyre, founder and CEO of Toronto-based Relocalize, told Forbes. “Why are we putting water on a truck?” he said. “The electrification of vehicles has caught people’s attention, but what if we could get rid of them completely? Micro-factories are an alternative to electric vehicles.”

Southeastern Grocers’ local micro-factory is centrally managed by an AI-powered software platform and uses robotics for 100% of production labor. The automated manufacturing process allows the grocer to scale production and create waste-reduction solutions throughout the full lifecycle of the product – all at a lower economic and environmental cost.

Through its partnership, Southeastern Grocers has also introduced Party Cubes, the world’s first hyper-local, certified plastic-negative packaged ice that is produced on-site and on demand at the new micro-factory. This fresh premium ice product reportedly stores better and costs less for consumers, compared with traditional bagged ice, and the smaller, leak-proof packaging is 100% recycle-ready. For every 1 pound of plastic used in packaging, Relocalize said it will remove and recycle 2 pounds of ocean plastic. Additionally, the process produces zero water waste (compared with 50% normally) and reduces trucking carbon dioxide emissions by 90%.