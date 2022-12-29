Southeastern Grocers Caps Eventful Year

Southeastern Grocers is looking ahead to another year of growth – but not without looking back. The Florida-based retailer shared some high-level results of its business in 2022 as well as the impact of its charitable efforts.

The company spent much of the year literally building for the future, unveiling 51 remodeled stores, opening two new Winn-Dixie locations and welcoming shoppers to 17 new liquor stores. The retailer also completed renewals for more than 80% of its existing stores.

Beyond improving its own structure and stores, Southeastern Grocers focused on helping shoppers find discounts during a time of high inflation. In addition, it launched delivery service for more than 375 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores, offering the same pricing for e-commerce goods as in-store products.

Community support was also top of mind for Southeastern Grocers in 2022, as its charitable efforts exceeded $6.75 million in donations benefiting nonprofit and community service organizations. Its charitable arm, the SEG Gives Foundation, provided more than $700,000 in funds and 14 million pounds of food, in addition to $2.55 million for disaster preparedness and emergency response.

Major benefactors for the past 12 months included Foods of Honor, an organization that supports families of fallen and disabled military service members with educational scholarships. Southeastern Grocers also supported 30 nonprofit groups through its Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant Program.

“As we reflect on this past year, I’m overwhelmed with gratitude for our incredible associates and customers in the many, unique Southeastern communities we serve. It’s been an exceptional year of growth and development, and I am humbled yet again to have witnessed the immense resiliency of our people and our communities,” remarked Raymond Rhee, chief people officer for Southeastern Grocers. “As we look forward to 2023, we look forward to serving, supporting and elevating our communities together; forward to witnessing the wonderful ways our people will collaborate once again; and forward to continuing along our path of growth in our commitment to provide value and convenience to our customers.”

Southeastern Grocers was one of the winners of Progressive Grocer’s Impact Awards in 2022, recognized for its work in helping make the world a better place. In addition, the retailer was recently named “Retailer of the Year” by Progressive Grocer’s sister publication, Store Brands.

The year 2023 may shape up to be another interesting time for Southeastern Grocers. In November, the Wall Street Journal reported that the retailer has embarked on talks with prospective buyers.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Its banners include Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores. The company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.