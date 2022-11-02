Southeastern Grocers Reveals Winners of 2022 Romay Davis Grant

Romay Davis is a longtime Winn-Dixie team member who has led a remarkable life defined by service, diligence and positivity. In Davis’s name, parent company Southeastern Grocers established a grant to support nonprofit organizations in their efforts to advance racial equity and social justice while addressing disparities in education, food insecurity and health care.

Following Davis’s recent 103rd birthday, the company and the SEG Gives Foundation announced the winners of the 2022 Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant program. More than 30 organizations received the honor this year and will benefit from the dispersal of more than $300,000 in funds.

This year’s winners include the following groups:

Baptist Health

Bethune-Cookman University

Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County

Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana

Brighter Bites

Communities In Schools of Jacksonville

Covenant House New Orleans

Feeding Northeast Florida

Feeding Tampa Bay

Grace Medical Home

Hope Haven

Jack & Jill Center

Jacksonville Humane Society

Jones Valley Teaching Farm

Junior Achievement of North Florida

MaliVai Washington Kids Foundation

Schoolyard Roots

Seniors in Service of Tampa Bay, Inc.

Society of St. Andrew

Son of a Saint

Start the Adventure in Reading (STAIR) – New Orleans

Tankproof

Teach For America Jacksonville and Central Florida

The Community Health Center of West Palm Beach

The Sanctuary of Northeast Florida, Inc.

Tree Hill Nature Center

Vision Is Priceless Council, Inc.

Women's Breast & Heart Initiative

Youth Empowerment Project

The organizations were chosen based on their respective missions, successes and alignment with Davis’s approach to life and work. Among other accomplishments, Davis broke barriers by serving as a WWII Private First Class, earning multiple degrees from New York University, working as a fashion designer and model, achieving a Black Belt in Taekwondo and continually advocating for communities and people. She joined Winn-Dixie as an associate at age 80.

“We wholeheartedly believe our differences are our greatest strengths, and we pride ourselves in being a people-first company that proudly advocates for inclusivity for all. Ms. Romay serves as an inspiration to our associates and customers with her unwavering spirit and dedication in the face of adversity, and her life serves as a testament to the power of challenging the inequities faced by many individuals, families and communities,” said Raymond Rhee, chief people officer for Southeastern Grocers. “Today and every day, we wish to express our deep gratitude to Ms. Romay, and we hope the legacy of this grant supports these deserving organizations and others in empowering and amplifying the voices of individuals of all backgrounds as we work together to create meaningful positive change in the communities we serve.”

According to Southeastern Grocers, the retailer and its foundation have awarded $685,000 in funding to 63 community organizations since this grant program was established in 2020.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Its banners include Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores. The company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.