Southeastern Grocers Reveals Winners of 2022 Romay Davis Grant

Romay Davis is a longtime Winn-Dixie team member who has led a remarkable life defined by service, diligence and positivity. In Davis’s name, parent company Southeastern Grocers established a grant to support nonprofit organizations in their efforts to advance racial equity and social justice while addressing disparities in education, food insecurity and health care.
Following Davis’s recent 103rd birthday, the company and the SEG Gives Foundation announced the winners of the 2022 Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant program. More than 30 organizations received the honor this year and will benefit from the dispersal of more than $300,000 in funds.
This year’s winners include the following groups:
- Baptist Health
- Bethune-Cookman University
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana
- Brighter Bites
- Communities In Schools of Jacksonville
- Covenant House New Orleans
- Feeding Northeast Florida
- Feeding Tampa Bay
- Grace Medical Home
- Hope Haven
- Jack & Jill Center
- Jacksonville Humane Society
- Jones Valley Teaching Farm
- Junior Achievement of North Florida
- MaliVai Washington Kids Foundation
- Schoolyard Roots
- Seniors in Service of Tampa Bay, Inc.
- Society of St. Andrew
- Son of a Saint
- Start the Adventure in Reading (STAIR) – New Orleans
- Tankproof
- Teach For America Jacksonville and Central Florida
- The Community Health Center of West Palm Beach
- The Sanctuary of Northeast Florida, Inc.
- Tree Hill Nature Center
- Vision Is Priceless Council, Inc.
- Women's Breast & Heart Initiative
- Youth Empowerment Project
The organizations were chosen based on their respective missions, successes and alignment with Davis’s approach to life and work. Among other accomplishments, Davis broke barriers by serving as a WWII Private First Class, earning multiple degrees from New York University, working as a fashion designer and model, achieving a Black Belt in Taekwondo and continually advocating for communities and people. She joined Winn-Dixie as an associate at age 80.
“We wholeheartedly believe our differences are our greatest strengths, and we pride ourselves in being a people-first company that proudly advocates for inclusivity for all. Ms. Romay serves as an inspiration to our associates and customers with her unwavering spirit and dedication in the face of adversity, and her life serves as a testament to the power of challenging the inequities faced by many individuals, families and communities,” said Raymond Rhee, chief people officer for Southeastern Grocers. “Today and every day, we wish to express our deep gratitude to Ms. Romay, and we hope the legacy of this grant supports these deserving organizations and others in empowering and amplifying the voices of individuals of all backgrounds as we work together to create meaningful positive change in the communities we serve.”
According to Southeastern Grocers, the retailer and its foundation have awarded $685,000 in funding to 63 community organizations since this grant program was established in 2020.
Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Its banners include Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores. The company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.