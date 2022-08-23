Southeastern Grocers Awards $70K in College Scholarships

Back-to-school season is in full swing – including for some grocery employees. This week, Southeastern Grocers announced that it is awarding $70,000 in college scholarships to 28 associates. Each associate will receive $2,500 to help cover the cost of courses, books and other educational expenses.

The SEG Scholarship Program was launched in 2020 and so far, has doled out more than $125,000 in college monies. The program is open to associates who have worked at least six months at the company and who have obtained a high school diploma or equivalent degree.

“Our SEG Scholarship Program is one of many ways we help to propel our associates forward through education, growth and development in addition to job-specific trainings, professional development courses and GED completion programs. We are dedicated to fostering and supporting an inclusive environment where everyone can celebrate their differences and be their true, authentic selves, which is what makes Southeastern Grocers a great place to work,” said Raymond Rhee, Southeastern Grocer's chief people officer.

Aimee Clesi, a former associate who recently earned a degree from the University of Florida, weighed in on how the company and the grocery industry helped empower her to pursue her career path.“I began working at Harveys Supermarket during high school to save for college and continued working while attending the University of Florida where I double majored in philosophy and history. During my tenure, I was able to gain experience working in every department, which taught me how to work well with others, be a team member, lead a team and provide exceptional customer service. SEG even allowed me to temporarily relocate to a Winn-Dixie in Tallahassee when my fellowship at the Supreme Court of Florida took me away from my home city so I could continue working and learning,” she explained. “While it was sometimes challenging to balance classes, my fellowship and work, I knew that while I was working, I was also gaining valuable lessons and real-life experiences that would help to shape my future.”

In addition to providing scholarships to several associates, Southeastern Grocers aims to create a work environment conducive to pursuing education, with flexible scheduling, paid time off, paid holidays, paid paternal leave and a comprehensive benefits package.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Its banners include Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores. The company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2022 list of the the top food and consumables retailers in North America.