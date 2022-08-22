Retailers Offer Incentives to Customers Getting Flu Shots

With the pandemic idling along and the flu season nearly upon us, several retailers are ramping up their flu vaccine initiatives, with some even offering free groceries and coupons to those who get the shot. The best time to get vaccinated against the flu is in September and early October, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Southeastern Grocers will provide customers with up to $20 in free groceries at all in-store pharmacies throughout its Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie banners. Customers can walk in or or make an appointment online for the flu shot, and will receive a voucher for $10 in free groceries. Those customers who receive a second vaccine on the same day, such as COVID-19, shingles, pneumonia, meningitis or Tdap, will receive an additional $10 coupon for free groceries.

[Read more: "Essential Workers Still Impacted by COVID-19"]

Walgreens is also offering incentives to patients opting to get vaccinated. From August to December, the retailer will give a $5 Walgreens Cash reward to customers receiving any vaccine at one of its pharmacy locations, and a $10 Walgreens Cash reward for receiving any vaccine during the month of September.

“Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect ourselves and those around us from flu and other vaccine preventable illnesses,” said Dr. Anita Patel, PharmD, VP, pharmacy services development at Walgreens. “To help save families a trip, Walgreens pharmacists are co-administering flu shots and other recommended vaccines during a single visit.”

CVS, Wegmans Food Markets and Publix have also announced the availability of flu shots within their pharmacies. Publix will offer the Fluad vaccination, recommended for patients age 65 and older, as well as Flucelvax for patients age 64 and younger. Wegmans also provides on-site flu vaccination clinics for employers, and CVS offers on-site clinics for businesses, senior living facilities, schools, municipalities and other groups.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers operates grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies. The company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens, which operates nearly 9,000 retail locations across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, is No. 5 on The PG 100. The CVS Pharmacy subsidiary of Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS Health, No. 7 on PG’s list, operates almost 10,000 locations nationwide. Rochester, N.Y.-based Wegmans operates over 100 locations and is No. 34 on The PG 100, while Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix has close to 1,300 supermarkets and is No. 12 on the list.