Southeastern Grocers Pledges to Protect Pollinators

As a means of ensuring food security now and in the future, Southeastern Grocers is making a commitment to the health of small pollinators, including honeybees, butterflies, birds, bats and more. In order to meet its goals, the grocer is investing in several initiatives to help ensure the safety of pollinator habitats.

Efforts include working with and supporting fresh and floral suppliers to grow products without pesticides and trial alternatives including neonicotinoids, glyphosate and organophosphates, as well as making all reasonable efforts to source those items from suppliers with third-party verified integrated pest management practices. The grocer is also encouraging supplier partners to obtain pollinator-friendly certifications that facilitate consumer education and is working to increase the amount of USDA Organic produce offered in stores.

“As we pursue purposeful change, we will continue to develop our commitments to further support opportunities that advance pollinator-friendly practices in the Southeast and beyond,” the grocer said. “Together, with the help of our valued supplier partners, SEG will steadfastly work toward creating stronger communities, sustainable products and a more viable world for all.”

Southeastern Grocers is further working with its suppliers to create healthy pollinator environments and implementing preferential sourcing to suppliers with certain third-party certifications. Through its partnerships with growers, non-government organizations and academic institutions, the company is also looking to support the expansion of pollinator habitats.

Earlier this month, the grocer launched a community donation program at all of its banners that will benefit more than 400 public schools throughout the Southeast. All of the donations and $1 from each reusable Community Bag sold will be given directly to the store’s local schools to support teachers, staff and students.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Its banners include Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores. The company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.