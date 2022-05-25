Southeastern Grocers Kicks Off Campaign to Help Military Families

Southeastern Grocers is among the food retailers showing support for military members and their families ahead of the Memorial Day holiday. The company’s fifth tour of giving, in partnership with nonprofit organization Folds of Honor, aims to help provide educational scholarships to the children and spouses of America’s fallen and disabled service members.

The SEG Gives Foundation has pledged $100,000 to Folds of Honor, and now through July 5, customers at Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie can make donations or round up at the register to support the cause.

“As we enter our fifth tour of giving in support of Folds of Honor, I am reminded of the great triumph we have achieved together to provide more than 1,100 educational scholarships to the spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members,” said Southeastern Grocers President and CEO Anthony Hucker. “We must never forget what our service members and their families have sacrificed for our country. They have foregone holidays, celebrations and even lost loved ones in exchange for our freedom. Particularly in times of adversity, it is important to honor the legacies of our American heroes who have given it all for us.”

The company has donated more than $5.5 million to Folds of Honor since 2018 and the nonprofit has awarded around 35,000 educational scholarships to spouses and children of fallen or disabled military members since 2007.

“Through the support of great American companies like Southeastern Grocers and patriotic individuals, we’re ensuring no family is left behind on the field of battle,” said Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, CEO and founder of Folds of Honor. “We are proud to be entering the fifth year of our partnership with Southeastern Grocers, and grateful for their continued commitment to our mission to narrow the education gap for our country’s future leaders. Every cent donated adds up to make a difference in the lives of our scholarship recipients.”

Kroger, Hy-Vee and Big Lots are among the other grocers pledging their support to military members in advance of Memorial Day. Kroger has partnered with the USO to bring a mobile fleet of food and donations to bases throughout the country, while Big Lots is raising funds for the National Veterans Memorial and Museum, located in the retailer’s hometown of Columbus, Ohio. Hy-Vee, meanwhile, is supporting employees who are veteran and active duty military members by joining the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Statement of Support Program.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Its banners include Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores. The company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.