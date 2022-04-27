Southeastern Grocers Kicks Off Fundraiser Aiding Local Children’s Hospitals

Southeastern Grocers, Inc. announced a new fundraising campaign benefiting nine children’s hospitals across its service area. Timed for National Cancer Research Month, the three-week campaign will raise monies for pediatric care facilities to cover care specialties, research, family support, therapeutic activities and child advocacy, among other programs.

From now through May 17, customers in the Southeast can round up their bills when shopping at Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores. Healthcare institutions receiving the funds include the following:

Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla.

Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando, Fla.

Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida in Fort Myers, Fla.

Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami, Fla.

Studer Family Children’s Hospital in Pensacola, Fla.

Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham, Ala.

Children’s of Mississippi in Gulfport, Miss.

Ochsner Hospital for Children in New Orleans, La.

This is the second year of the charitable program. In 2021, Southeastern Grocers raised more than $461,900 for its children’s partner hospitals.

“At Southeastern Grocers, we strive to be the neighbor our neighbors can count on, especially during their most trying times. Children’s hospitals serve as vital community health resources and offer a beacon of hope for young patients and families on their journey to healing. We are committed to supporting our local pediatric care facilities to ensure all children receive the specialized, quality care they need as we work together to build stronger, healthier communities,” said Anthony Hucker, SEG’s president and CEO.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Its banners include Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores. The company is No. 43 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.