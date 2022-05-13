Hy-Vee, Big Lots Show Military Support Ahead of Memorial Day

In honor of the upcoming Memorial Day holiday, grocers are showing their support for military troops and veterans.

Hy-Vee is supporting employees who are veteran and active duty military members by joining the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Statement of Support Program. That program aims to increase employer support of U.S. Guard and Reserve units by encouraging employers to act as advocates for employee participation in the military.

Hy-Vee’s Statement of Support is a pledge that:

It fully recognizes, honors and complies with the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act.

It will provide managers and supervisors with the tools they need to effectively manage employees who serve in the Guard and Reserve.

It appreciates the values, leadership and unique skills Service members bring to the workforce and will encourage opportunities to hire Guardsmen, Reservists and Veterans.

It will continually recognize and support our country’s Service members and their families, in peace, in crises, and in war.

“Hy-Vee has long supported our nation’s active-duty and veteran military members through our Hy-Vee Homefront program,” said Georgia Van Gundy, EVP, chief administrative officer and chief customer officer for Hy-Vee. “We are honored to extend that support by joining the ESGR Statement of Support Program to let our employees who are also members of the nation’s Guard and Reserve units know that we are here for them and will support them as they continue to serve our country.”

Big Lots, Inc., meanwhile, is raising funds for the National Veterans Memorial and Museum, located in the retailer’s hometown of Columbus, Ohio. Customers can donate at checkout, and any amount will get them a coupon for $5 off any future purchase of $15 or more.

"Honoring our nation's veterans and their families has always been important to Big Lots and me personally," said Bruce Thorn, president and CEO of Big Lots. "The National Veterans Memorial and Museum is a place every American should experience, and we feel fortunate that it's located near our headquarters here in Columbus. We are proud to continue to support the work they're doing to ensure the stories and legacies of our nation's service members are shared and remembered for generations to come."

Employee-owned Hy-Vee has a team of more than 93,000 employees and operates 285-plus retail stores across eight states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. With more than 1,400 retail stores in 47 states, Columbus, Ohio-based Big Lots is No. 49 on The PG 100.