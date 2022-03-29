Hy-Vee IDs 1st Store Location in Tennessee

Hy-Vee Inc. is officially expanding into Tennessee with a store location in Spring Hill. The Midwestern grocer’s plans call for an approximately 160,000-square-foot store, with tentative plans to open in 2023. Hy-Vee has secured 17 acres at the corner of Buckner Lane and June Lake Boulevard, within the new June Lake gateway development. Located in central Tennessee, Spring Hill is about 35 miles south of Nashville, in Williamson and Maury counties.

“As Hy-Vee continues to grow and evolve, we have so much to offer consumers across the U.S. that we knew it was time to expand our footprint even further,” noted Randy Edeker, chairman and CEO of Hy-Vee. “As customers’ shopping habits change and their needs evolve, we have services and offerings that we believe will bring an entirely new retail experience to those in Tennessee.”

“Hy-Vee made a great decision to locate its first Tennessee store in Spring Hill — and we welcome them,” said Spring Hill Mayor Jim Hagaman. “Having surpassed 50,000 in population, our city continues to be a favored destination for additional specialty and high-end firms. Our residents are in the drivers’ seat and like doing business locally.”

“We are excited that Hy-Vee has chosen June Lake as part of their expansion plan into Tennessee,” said Don Alexander, project manager at Southeast Venture, which manages the gateway development. “Hy-Vee has a great reputation and fulfills a key component of the overall vision for the community.”

The store will be among Hy-Vee’s first locations to open in the Southeast. The company said late last year that it would be expanding its footprint into several new states, among them Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama.

More information about the Spring Hill store will be revealed as details are finalized.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee has a team of more than 93,000 employees and operates 285-plus retail stores across eight states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.