Hy-Vee Officially Coming to Indiana

Hy-Vee Inc. has revealed plans to expand into Indiana by releasing details one one of the first stores it intends to open in the state. The grocer is currently working through the due diligence process to secure about 26 acres at the southwest corner of Whitestown Parkway and South County Road 700 East in Zionsville, Ind., a suburb of Indianapolis, where it will build an approximately 150,000-square-foot store.

“As Hy-Vee continues to grow and evolve, we have so much to offer consumers across the U.S. that we knew it was time to expand our footprint even further,” explained Hy-Vee Chairman and CEO Randy Edeker. “As customers’ shopping habits change and their needs evolve, we have services and offerings that we believe will bring an entirely new retail experience to those in Indianapolis.”

“We are excited that Hy-Vee has chosen Zionsville as a location to put down new roots,” added Zionsville Mayor Emily Styron. “With their commitment to quality of service, variety of products, selection of healthy food and an in-store pharmacy, Hy-Vee will benefit Zionsville residents, our neighboring communities and visitors. We are grateful for the collaboration with the Hy-Vee team and welcome them to town.”

The Zionsville store will be one of Hy-Vee’s first locations to open outside of its current Midwestern market area. Recently, the company said that it would expand its footprint into other new states as well: Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama.

Further information related to the Indiana location will be released as details are finalized.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee has a team of more than 93,000 employees and operates 285-plus retail stores across eight states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 3 on The PG 100.