Hy-Vee Launches Nationwide Subsidiary RedBox Rx

Hy-Vee Inc. has rolled out RedBox Rx, a new national subsidiary that offers low-cost telehealth and online pharmacy services, and sends prescribed treatments directly to patients’ homes anywhere in the United States.

RedBox Rx offers quick, easy and discreet access to a provider who can prescribe prescription medication that is then shipped at no charge directly to the patient. Bypassing insurance, the service provides treatment plans for men’s health, women’s health, hair and skin, mental health, migraine headaches and primary care, among other issues. RedBox Rx is available to patients ages 18 and up nationwide.

Telehealth consultation fees range from no charge to $39, depending on the type of treatment, and are provided through a partnership with Reliant Immune Diagnostics’ MDbox platform, which integrates with RedBox Rx. Consultation fees are often less expensive than typical medical insurance copays. To keep prices down and save patients any inconvenience, RedBox Rx doesn’t accept insurance, although patients may use an HSA or FSA card to pay for the telehealth visit or prescription costs.

“At Hy-Vee, we pride ourselves on being experts in health and wellness, and it’s a major component of what we do every day – whether it be in our retail pharmacies or through our dietetic services,” noted Hy-Vee Chairman and CEO Randy Edeker. “In today’s world, we know that more people are looking for quick, convenient and personalized health care options that can be shipped directly to their homes, and RedBox Rx does exactly that.”

“Our mission at Reliant Immune Diagnostics with our MDbox platform is to provide affordable health care any place, any time,” added Henry Legere, founder and CEO of Austin, Texas-based Reliant Immune Diagnostics. “We’re excited to partner with Hy-Vee to provide our nationwide network of 24/7/365 medical professionals and our technologies to support their vision for the future of health care.”

Additionally, RedBox Rx is a complementary/alternative health care option for the covered conditions that employers can offer their employees at no cost to the employer.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee has a team of 86,000 employees and operates more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.