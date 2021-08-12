How Retail Health Care Clinics Are Delivering on Consumers’ Needs

A new survey from Oliver Wyman revealed pandemic-related changes in consumers’ attitudes and behaviors towards health care, including their use of products and services at retail.

In its research, the New York City-based consulting firm found that although 90% of respondents had a primary medical provider, 20% sought and received care at a grocery or drugstore clinic. Consumers’ visits to those retail clinics have more than doubled since Oliver Wyman’s last health care survey conducted three years ago.

Survey participants who said they visit retail settings more often to meet their various health care needs also weighed in on their experience. Nearly half – 49% – of consumers rated their satisfaction with retail health clinics as better as or much better than their doctor’s office, while 41% rated it about the same.

"It's no surprise that the pandemic drove consumers to find new ways to manage their health and access care," said Sarah Snider, partner, health and life sciences at Oliver Wyman. "What this survey reveals is how much we have adapted our attitudes and behaviors over the past two years. There is broader consumer use of technology for health and health care needs as well as a new acceptance of non-traditional resources for care."

To Snider’s point, consumers are also embracing telehealth to meet their health and wellness needs, at a time when health care professionals, including retail clinics, are offering that service. A third of respondents reported that they have had at least one video appointment with a provider over the past two years, with 85% noting that the first time they used virtual care was during the pandemic.