Walmart Health Acquires MeMD

Walmart Health and MeMD, a multispecialty telehealth provider, have entered into an agreement for Walmart Health to acquire MeMD. The move reinforces Walmart’s commitment to integrated, omnichannel health delivery that uses data and technology to boost engagement, health equity and outcomes.

According to the retailer, this acquisition will, over the next few months, enable Walmart Health to offer access to virtual care across the United States, including urgent, behavioral and primary care, augmenting the in-person Walmart Health centers. Walmart believes that its focus on consumer engagement, improved health outcomes, and early, equitable access can help reduce overall health care costs for all populations.

“Telehealth offers a great opportunity to expand access and reach consumers where they are and complements our brick-and-mortar Walmart Health locations,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, EVP, health and wellness, who joined the company last December. “Today, people expect omnichannel access to care, and adding telehealth to our Walmart Health care strategies allows us to provide in-person and digital care across our multiple assets and solutions. Our health-and-wellness mission is to focus on the consumer’s seamless experience and improved health. We are excited to welcome MeMD employees to the Walmart family, and we are looking forward to together accelerating health care access across the country.”

Founded in 2010 by Dr. John Shufeldt as a way to provide virtual care nationwide, MeMD leverages the latest online technologies to deliver high-quality care 24/7/365 conveniently and accessibly. The Phoenix-based company currently delivers medical and mental health visits to millions of members nationwide.

“We’ve achieved incredible strides in making health care available to individuals and businesses around the country through our easy, affordable and intuitive online platform. We can’t imagine a better partner than Walmart as we are both committed to innovative health care delivery and bringing affordable, high-quality care to as many people as possible,” said MeMD CEO Bill Goodwin. “MeMD’s mission fits perfectly with Walmart’s dedicated focus to help people save money and live better, and now we can impact millions more by being part of Walmart.”

The acquisition is expected to close in the coming months, subject to regulatory approval.

Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart operates more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Walmart-owned Sam’s Club ranks No. 9 on the list.