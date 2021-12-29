Hy-Vee Posts New Retail Security Team Members in Stores

In keeping with its continuing efforts to ensure the health and safety of both its customers and employees, Hy-Vee Inc. is sending members of its new Hy-Vee Retail Security team to retail stores across the Midwest grocer’s eight-state footprint.

Hy-Vee Retail Security officers will be posted in Hy-Vee stores during operating hours. These officers, many of whom have a law enforcement background, are specially trained to de-escalate situations and able to protect the safety of Hy-Vee customers and employees alike. Their training has been designed by Hy-Vee retail security leaders in collaboration with law enforcement partners.

“Hy-Vee has a strong history of doing anything for our customers, and these officers will be held to that same standard,” noted Jeremy Gosch, the company’s president and COO. “These officers will help provide another layer of safety and security for our customers, and will work alongside our store employees to deliver the same helpful smiles and outstanding service everyone expects at their local store.”

Officers are in several stores now, while more are completing the Hy-Vee Retail Security Training program so they can be sent to other Hy-Vee stores across the grocer’s market area. Hy-Vee is actively recruiting for officers to join the new security team, and interested applicants can find out more at [email protected].

Employee-owned Hy-Vee has a team of more than 93,000 employees and operates 285-plus retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.