Hy-Vee Rolls Out Ship-to-Home Services

Hy-Vee Inc. has launched two websites with ship-to-home services: Hy-VeeDeals.com and ShopPetShip.com. The two sites will make a range of bulk grocery products, home goods and pet supplies available to shoppers across the United States.

Hy-VeeDeals.com, the company’s existing website aggregating all weekly ads, digital coupons and hot deals, now additionally features bulk products that can be shipped directly to customers. Customers can order such items as snacks, household essentials, cleaning products and housewares in bulk, saving time and money. Further, in-store shoppers will be able to take advantage of bulk savings offered via Hy-VeeDeals.com with a QR code displayed on store shelves.

Meanwhile, ShopPetShip.com provides various food, treats and supplies for many types of pets. Customers can also use the subscription services to have pet supplies shipped directly to their homes, providing more convenience and time savings, and eliminating manual reordering.

No membership fees are required to shop on either site.

“Hy-Vee has been a leader in the e-commerce space for many years, since the start of our Aisles Online service,” said Randy Edeker, the company’s chairman and CEO. “With Hy-VeeDeals.com, we can share bulk product deals with the entire country. Additionally, PetShip will bring a variety of pet products to shoppers across the country, along with our first subscription service option, which in return will save consumers time and money.”

Earlier this month, Giant Food introduced the Ship2Me digital marketplace within GiantFood.com, adding tens of thousands of new items that considerably expand the grocer’s assortment beyond traditional grocery, among them health and beauty, home décor, seasonal items, kitchen and dining, outdoor, pet, and premium pantry items.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee has a team of more than 91,000 employees and operates 285-plus retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 152 full-service pharmacies, 82 full-service PNC Banks and 24 Starbucks locations. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100.