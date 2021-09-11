DoorDash Introduces SafeDash

In its quest to improve Dasher safety during delivery runs, DoorDash has launched SafeDash: a new in-app toolkit powered by security provider ADT. According to DoorDash, it took Dasher feedback into account when developing the solution. The company is initially rolling out SafeDash to Dashers in Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia and San Francisco, with all Dashers across the country having access to it by the end of 2021.

The safety toolkit currently offers two new features:

Safety Reassurance Call: If a Dasher feels unsafe in a situation, they can quickly and easily connect with an ADT agent via the Dasher app. ADT will call the Dasher and stay on the phone until the Dasher feels safe. If the incident escalates and the Dasher is unresponsive for a period of time, ADT will contact 911 to request emergency response to the Dasher’s last known location, based on GPS information from their smartphone.

Emergency Assistance Button: If a Dasher requires emergency services, they can just swipe a button within the Dasher app for help. ADT will then contact 911 for the Dasher, discreetly remaining in contact with the Dasher by text. ADT will pass along critical information such as their location, which will be shared directly with emergency responders. This also allows the Dasher to receive help from 911 silently, providing further information to ADT without having to speak on the phone. Information on the incident can then be shared with DoorDash so the company can contact the Dasher involved to provide support and follow-up.

“Our commitment to safety is central to what our teams at DoorDash work towards every day,” said Elizabeth Jarvis-Shean, VP of communications and policy at San Francisco-based DoorDash. “We’ve heard from Dashers across the country who tell us that safety is a top consideration when choosing which platforms they work with. That’s why over the years, we’ve worked hard on new products, policies and partnerships that reflect what we hear from Dashers. SafeDash was born out of feedback from Dashers, and our hope is that with access to these tools, we’re giving Dashers yet another resource to feel safe and secure on the road.”

“The safety and well-being of workers is more important than ever right now, and brands like DoorDash — and Dashers who are doing tremendous work to help keep our communities served and comfortable — deserve access to the best personal safety solutions,” noted Leah Page, VP, mobile security and strategic projects at Boca Raton, Fla.-based ADT. “We’re extremely proud to partner with DoorDash to help protect and provide peace of mind to its community of millions of Dashers.”

Last year, ADT, teamed with San Francisco-based grocery delivery company Instacart on a mobile safety solution, Safe by ADT, for Instacart’s 500,000 shoppers via an in-app safety feature.

To ensure that Dashers feel comfortable using SafeDash, DoorDash is offering virtual Dasher education resources, direct communications, educational materials and in-app guidance. “As we look ahead, we are eager to share more on new products and services available through the SafeDash toolkit,” the company said.

Other recent safety measures that DoorDash has taken include no-cost occupational accident insurance for Dashers, with no-opt-in required, a 24/7 Trust & Safety team, a more transparent and actionable rating system, street safety policy proposals, providing Dashers with access to free and discounted road safety equipment, and a partnership with the West Townsend, Mass.-based National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives to introduce new safety resources for Dasher education, as well as advocacy efforts across the United States.

Despite these actions already taken, some industry observers believe that DoorDash can do even more — and not just in the realm of safety.

“DoorDash deserves to be complimented for attempting to improve the safety of their drivers,” noted retail and grocery industry analyst Brittain Ladd. “What DoorDash should do is change the model in the cities with the highest crime rates. Instead of riders on bikes, DoorDash should set up ‘Safe Zone Pickup’ locations using reinforced portable containers. Inventory can be inside the containers, and customers can walk up and place an order. The products are fulfilled through a pickup window. The containers are bulletproof. It’s a better model for neighborhoods. DoorDash can place the containers in many locations and sell fresh fruits, vegetables and other healthy products. In many cities in the U.S., there are what’s known as ‘food deserts’ — a lack of stores except liquor stores. DoorDash can help change that.”