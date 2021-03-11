DoorDash Makes Ordering Alcohol Easier in Texas

DoorDash is making entertaining even easier for Texans via a new partnership with Spec’s Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods.

The company has teamed up with the retailer to offer delivery on-demand from 175 Spec’s Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods locations. This partnership marks the largest on-demand alcohol selection for DoorDash customers in Texas via Marketplace to-date.

"We are happy to partner with DoorDash to enable our customers to access products from our portfolio of locations across the state," said John Rydman, president and Owner of Spec's Wine, Spirits and Finer Foods. "Our wide selection of beverage, deli, and other entertaining products are requested by many of our online customers, but some were previously unavailable for on-demand access, even on our own app, until now."

Customers can browse a vast selection of tens of thousands of unique items across the portfolio of Spec’s locations at the tip of their fingers, available for pickup and delivery. Now through Nov. 17, customers can enjoy 20% off their Spec’s order of $25 or more.

“DoorDash is proud to partner with Texas-favorite Spec's Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods to responsibly offer adults on-demand alcohol delivery from 175 locations across the state,” said Caitlin Macnamara, director of alcohol strategy and operations at San Francisco-based DoorDash. “Customers will now have access to tens of thousands of items at the tip of their fingers via DoorDash Marketplace.”

Prior to checkout, customers will be required to upload their ID for legal age verification, in addition to meeting the Dasher face-to-face as part of DoorDash’s delivery requirements. For more information about DoorDash’s commitment to facilitating on-demand alcohol delivery responsibility, read more here.

Customers in Dallas and Houston can also order from Spec’s Deli locations on Marketplace, marking the first time that Spec’s has ever offered deli favorites on-demand.

Over the past few months, DoorDash has been inking deals with Albertsons, UNFI, Cardenas Markets and many other food retailers. According to M Science, DoorDash expanded its U.S. market share over 6 percentage points year over year in the third quarter.

Founded in 2013, DoorDash today operates in more than 7,000 cities across the United States, Canada, Australia and Japan.