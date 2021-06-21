Albertsons Taps DoorDash for On-Demand Grocery Delivery

Albertsons Cos. has joined forces with DoorDash to offer on-demand grocery delivery from nearly 2,000 Albertsons banner stores across the United States, among them Safeway, Vons and Jewel-Osco, via the DoorDash marketplace app.

Under the new partnership, consumers can now order groceries and essentials on demand for delivery within an hour through DoorDash with no time slot, queues or minimum order size required. Albertsons will offer more than 40,000 grocery items from its stores for delivery via DoorDash, including fresh and prepared foods and core grocery, floral and convenience items at select stores. Additionally, in some markets, customers can order groceries through their local Albertsons Cos. store’s website for same-day delivery powered by DoorDash Drive, DoorDash’s white-label fulfillment direct-delivery platform for any business.

“We are committed to expanding our delivery experience in order to meet our customers’ needs whenever, wherever and however they want,” explained Chris Rupp, Albertsons’ chief customer and digital officer. “Our partnership with DoorDash is the next step in our digital transformation to help make our customers’ lives easier and help answer the perennial question, 'What’s for dinner tonight?'"

“Consumers’ desire to get everything in their neighborhood on demand has increased dramatically,” said Fuad Hannon, head of new verticals at San Francisco-based DoorDash. “We are thrilled to partner with Albertsons, one of the largest food and drug retailers in the world, as they expand their already strong local footprint beyond their four walls to offer consumers convenient access to on-demand grocery delivery. Leveraging our extensive logistics network and Albertsons’ wide selection of fresh groceries, we are creating a one-stop shop for customers to access any of the essentials they need, delivered to their doorstep within an hour.”

The partnership encompasses both immediate and long-term initiatives, among them the expansion of Albertsons’ first-party grocery delivery business with DoorDash Drive, the launch of a custom loyalty program, the expansion of delivery hours, and the introduction of a unique selection of specialty items, prepared meals, meal kits, new concepts and more.

Further, Albertsons and DoorDash are providing a first-ever digital gaming experience that gives users the opportunity to play and achieve savings on future grocery orders. Users can play In The Bag, an interactive digital video game that prompts them to put as many fresh grocery staples as possible — items like apples, asparagus, milk and avocados — into a virtual DoorDash grocery bag before reaching the top and running out of space. The more groceries a player can fit into a grocery bag, the more they can save with promotions per tiered score, with a top scorer having the chance to win a $5,000 credit toward purchases on DoorDash.

To mark the new collaboration, from June 21 through June 30, customers can get 40% off — up to $40 off — by using the code GROCERY on their first Albertsons grocery order.

All Albertsons stores will be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program offering members unlimited $0 delivery fees and lower service fees from thousands of restaurants, grocery and convenience stores across the countries. DashPass members can get these benefits on all eligible orders of $25 or more from Albertsons.

The grocer has made great strides in its digital transformation this past year, with digital sales growth up 258% in the last fiscal year. The grocer’s achievements in this space include refining and growing its micro-fulfillment operations, enhancing its online delivery nationwide, and offering its DriveUp & Go curbside pickup in more than 1,400 store locations.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates 2,277 retail stores with 1,725 pharmacies, 400 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The company’s stores predominantly operate under the Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Kings Food Markets and Haggen banners. Albertsons is No. 8 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.