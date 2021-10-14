UNFI, DoorDash in Tandem for Local Grocery Delivery

To drive last-mile success for independent grocers – literally and figuratively – United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) and DoorDash are teaming up to provide on-demand grocery delivery solutions for local food retailers. A new reseller agreement between UNFI and DoorDash will allow independent grocers, especially in more rural and outlying areas, to build e-commerce and delivery programs to better serve their customers.

In turn, UNFI has the opportunity to grow its last-mile solutions and DoorDash can expand the user base for its marketplace app and website.

“Our relationship with DoorDash will make it easier for independent retailers to offer online grocery ordering and delivery. We know demand for this functionality continues to be very strong, and to remain competitive retailers need solutions that offer simple installation and avoid extra labor costs,” said Matt Whitney, UNFI’s chief strategy and innovation officer. “As the leading last-mile logistics company, DoorDash already has the extensive logistics network in place for grocers to leverage.”

At DoorDash, VP of new verticals Fuad Hannon said that the logistics provider is looking forward to helping local grocers grow their business and helping shoppers access groceries in a convenient way. “We are excited to work with UNFI to empower local grocers to build an e-commerce and delivery offering that will give customers access to robust local grocery selection on the DoorDash app,” Hannon remarked.

In addition to assisting independent grocers, DoorDash announced this week that it is offering grants of up to $10,000 to U.S. restaurants impacted by natural disasters through its new $1 million restaurant disaster relief fund.

Providence, R.I.-based UNFI delivers a wide variety of products to customer locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce retailers and foodservice customers. The largest publicly traded grocery distributor in America, the company is No. 47 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

DoorDash connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities across the United States, Canada, Australia and Japan. Founded in 2013, the company enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy through its last-mile logistics infrastructure.