Dream Dinners Partners With DoorDash

Dream Dinners, which bills itself as “the original meal kit company,” has teamed up with last-mile logistics platform DoorDash to make Dream Dinners’ family meal kits available on demand for the first time. Dream Dinners operates 69 franchised and company-owned local kitchens in 22 states.

While some customers still assemble meal kits themselves, most pick up ones made for them or have them delivered. Kits are prepared by hand from fresh ingredients, and then frozen, eliminating planning, shopping and chopping. Cooking the meals takes as little as 30 minutes.

Local Dream Dinners kitchens are offering DoorDash customers a box of three ready-to-cook medium meals, which feed up to three people for $75 (fees apply), or three large meals, which feed up to six, for $150 (fees apply). Customers can choose from five family-friendly options.

October’s menu features Layered Ravioli Bake, consisting of cheese ravioli, Italian sausage, fresh mozzarella, and mushrooms, tossed in a robust marinara sauce; Thanksgiving Burgers with Rosemary Shoestring Fries, consisting of stuffing-seasoned turkey burgers with a cranberry mayo spread and French fried onions on a brioche bun served with a gravy dip; Caribbean Pork Tenderloin with Honey Mustard Glaze, consisting of roasted pork tenderloin in savory honey glaze with mustard and Caribbean herbs and spices; Countryside Chicken Fricassee, consisting of sautéed chicken breasts cooked in a creamy French white wine sauce with mushrooms, carrots and celery; and Chicken Yakitori Over Jasmine Rice, consisting of diced chicken stir-fried and simmered in an Asian-infused sauce of soy, sesame, ginger and brown sugar served over jasmine rice.

“As Dream Dinners heads into our 20th year, we are excited to partner with DoorDash as its first national meal kit offering on the Marketplace,” said Dream Dinners CEO and Co-Founder Tina Kuna. “This opportunity allows us to reach a new, younger customer base; increase our brand awareness; and serve a wider audience of families as they gather around the table and enjoy pre-prepped homemade meals.”

Before the partnership, Dream Dinners customers needed to order their meal kits in advance. “This move to on-demand service is an important step in making the Dream Dinners concept more relevant to today’s consumers,” added Kuna. “It also will benefit franchisees.” She noted that Dream Dinners customers may still place monthly orders directly with local kitchens.

“We are excited to continue our mission of empowering businesses to thrive online and provide a new way for Dream Dinners fans to order and enjoy their family meals,” said Jack Momeyer, senior director of sales at San Francisco-based DoorDash. “Dream Dinners has built an incredible product and we are proud to be their partner and help bring their vision to more customers nationwide.”

Local kitchen participation and menu choices may vary. Customers not served by a local kitchen or DoorDash may take advantage of Dream Dinners’ recently expanded online home delivery service.

Founded in 2002 and now available in 48 states, Seattle-based Dream Dinners enables consumers to choose from seasonal, rotating monthly menus.