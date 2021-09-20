Albertsons 1st Grocer to Pilot DoubleDash

For shoppers seeking a way to add on that favorite local dessert to their weekly grocery delivery, Albertsons Cos. and DoorDash are teaming together to make that happen.

Albertsons will pilot DoorDash’s DoubleDash service, which enables consumers to tack on an order from a local restaurant and retailer to their Albertsons orders, with no added delivery fees or new order minimums.

They can now also order hot and prepared meals from any Albertsons portfolio banner Deli Marketplace.

“With this we’re hoping to make our customers lives even a little bit easier,” said Chris Rupp, Albertsons EVP and chief customer and digital officer, at the Groceryshop trade show in Las Vegas on Sunday.

“It really comes down to the more you serve customers and help them get done what they want to get done, the more they’re going to come back to you,” she added. “And so the way we look at this is that we’re helping customers get something done that’s important for them: What’s for dinner tonight, and how do they answer that question.

“There’s no chance every customer on the planet is going to buy all of their food in one place for the rest of time,” Rupp continued. “So there’s room for lots and lots of players in this category, and we just want to help our customers get done the job they want to get done.”

First launched in August with such retailers as 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Wawa and QuickCheck, DoubleDash is an extension of DoorDash’s Drive offering, a white-label fulfillment service providing direct delivery for grocery chains.

One DoorDash delivery person receives both orders and will deliver them together; shoppers subscribed to DoorDash’s DashPass membership program will also receive fee delivery on grocery orders over $25.

Two new regional grocers are also joining the DoorDash platform and marketplace app: Ontario, Calif.-based Cardenas Markets, a West Coast Hispanic grocery chain that will service California, Arizona and Nevada consumers on the DoorDash app, and Weis Markets, a chain with 173 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, West Virginia, Virginia and Delaware.

Founded in 2013, San Francisco-based DoorDash currently operates in all 50 U.S. states, as well as Canada, Japan and Australia. Albertsons teamed with DoorDash earlier this year for grocery delivery across nearly 2,000 stores.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates 2,277 retail stores with 1,725 pharmacies, 400 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The company’s stores predominantly operate under the Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Kings Food Markets and Haggen banners. Albertsons is No. 8 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets is No. 60 on The PG 100.