DoorDash Introduces Way to Shop Several Stores in 1 Order

DoorDash has debuted a service allowing consumers to shop across several stores and categories in a single order. According to a blog post by DoorDash Product Manager Prithvi Guru, DoubleDash “lets you add your favorite items from nearby stores to your original order for no additional delivery fee or order minimum. Both your orders will arrive together, with the same Dasher.”

Users place an order on DoorDash and after checkout, look for the DoubleDash option on the map to add items from nearby stores. From the store page, a user can select preferred drinks, snacks, and other items you want, add them to their cart and check out with no additional delivery fees or minimum order size. The Dasher receives the orders and will deliver them together.

The service is now available at drug store chain Walgreens; convenience store chains 7-Eleven, Wawa and QuickChek; The Ice Cream Shop; and DashMart, a DoorDash-exclusive store that offers thousands of convenience and grocery items along with products from local restaurants. DoubleDash has rolled out in both the United States and Canada.

“In select markets, we are also piloting DoubleDash with local restaurants where you will have the option of adding complementary items from nearby local restaurants to your initial meal order,” noted Guru in the blog post.

Observing that DoubleDash was designed to advance DoorDash’s goal of empowering local economies and creating new opportunities for its merchants to grow their businesses, Guru wrote that the service “is the next step toward getting everything you want from your neighborhood delivered together in a one-stop shop experience,” and added that San Francisco-based DoorDash would make further plans for DoubleDash public in the near future.

Walgreens operates more than 9,000 drug stores, with a presence in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, along with its omnichannel business, Walgreens.com. The Deerfield, Ill.-based company is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food retailers in North America. Dallas-based 7-Eleven (U.S. sales only) is No. 25 and Media, Pa.-based Wawa is No. 33 on PG’s List.