Blue Apron Adds Heat-and-Eat Products

Consumers can put away the actual apron at mealtime: Blue Apron is branching out into the heat-and-eat segment with a new line of single-serve prepared meals. The microwaveable meals, based on some of the provider’s most popular meal kit dishes, can be prepared in less than five minutes.

Blue Apron subscribers can purchase the entrees as a “midweek reprieve” to meal assembly and cooking, according to company information. Customers with a two-person plan can add two, four or six trays to their regular order and those with a 4-person plan can order four or eight trays. Items are shipped frozen and are designed to be stored in the refrigerator and eaten within five days of delivery.

According to Linda Findley Kozlowski, president and CEO of New York-based Blue Apron, the line extension will allow the company to offer more than 50 total menu options a week. “A core pillar of our growth strategy is product innovation and efficient menu expansion with a goal of better integrating into our customers’ lives,” she remarked.

Available this month, the new products include a Cheesy Guajillo Chicken & Rice with Corn, Black Beans & Peppers; Soy-Miso Chicken & Udon Noodles with Bok Choy & Mushrooms; and Calabrian Chile Meatballs with Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans & Lemon-Caper Butter.

“When our culinary team set out to develop Heat & Eat, we wanted to make sure we created meals that remained true to the experience our customers have come to expect from Blue Apron,” said John Adler, Blue Apron’s VP of culinary.