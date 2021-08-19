Blue Apron Teams With Chef Sam Kass

Blue Apron is collaborating with Chef Sam Kass, a former White House senior policy advisor, to bring his flexible and non-prescriptive cooking philosophy to consumers. The Blue Apron x Chef Sam Kass menu offers high-quality ingredients and customizable recipes designed for adaptability and balance.

“Throughout my career, I have seen the benefits that nutritious, whole foods and a variety of lean proteins, fresh produce and whole grains can have,” said Kass. “In partnership with Blue Apron, we wanted to highlight simple steps that can help make a big difference in your overall health and lifestyle. We’ve created easy-to-replicate, customizable recipes to show that delicious food, packed with flavor, can be accessible and uncomplicated.”

Developed in partnership with Blue Apron’s team of culinary and nutrition experts, the new menu will enable customers to prepare recipes that will help them gain lifelong skills. Blue Apron x Chef Sam Kass recipes are also customizable, allowing customers to choose between two protein options, according to their preferences. For even more variety, Kass created three Add-ons, providing an easy way to add an appetizer or side dish to a box to create a complete meal.

“Cooking with fresh ingredients can have a positive impact on one’s life, from participating in the cooking process to the selection of a recipe and its components,” said John Adler, VP of culinary at New York-based Blue Apron. “When we designed these recipes with Chef Sam Kass, we wanted to empower our customers to cook more by giving them access to high-quality ingredients with the flexibility to choose proteins they want to include in their recipes and adding an appetizer or side dish to their meal.”

Available through the Blue Apron website and mobile app for three consecutive weeks through Sept. 20, the Blue Apron x Chef Sam Kass recipes will be available on the Two-Serving and Four-Serving Signature menu. The recipes are:

Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Spinach & Olive Date Sauce, offered with a selection of antibiotic-free Chicken or pasture-raised Flank Steak;

Pesto Barley with Tomato & Corn Relish, offered with a selection of BAP-Certified Shrimp or antibiotic-free Chicken; and

Mushroom Farro Risotto, offered with a section of Apple Cider Pork Chops or BAP-Certified Atlantic Salmon.

The Blue Apron x Chef Sam Kass Add-ons are:

Charred Zucchini Crostini with Ricotta & Calabrian Chile Vinaigrette;

Cannellini Salad with Oregano, Lemon & Feta; and

Roasted Broccoli & Radish Salad.

On Sept. 14, Blue Apron will hold a free, live virtual cooking class with Kass in support of Washington, D.C.-based Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA), to help raise awareness and funds for Pass the Love w/ Waffles + Mochi, a campaign developed by PHA, Michelle Obama and Higher Ground Productions to communicate the joy of food and cooking to American families.