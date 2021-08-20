Home Chef Launches In-Store Analytics Solution

Retail Aware has launched its newest pilot with meal solutions company Home Chef, which maintains both a retail and online presence, to help serve the grocery banner locations owned by The Kroger Co. that carry Home Chef meals across the United States.

“We are proud to work with Home Chef to help drive on-shelf availability,” said Keith Fix, founder and CEO of Omaha, Neb.-based Retail Aware. “As Retail Aware continues its growth, our mission has remained the same — to provide real-time product and shopper insights that improve brand performance and the consumer’s retail experience.”

Retail Aware enables decisions backed by real-time data to boost campaign metrics, lift sales, monitor stockouts and ensure execution, all from a user-friendly technology platform. Using Retail Aware's patent-pending technology, brands and retailers can close feedback loops to gain real-time visibility into store operations.

“We’re excited to launch the pilot program with Retail Aware,” said Mitch Esparza, director of retail business operations at Chicago-based Home Chef. “At Home Chef, we’re committed to inspiring and enabling people to cook through simple, delicious and convenient meals, and Retail Aware’s solution will help us learn about shoppers’ behaviors in real time and ensure people can find Home Chef meals in their local grocery store.”

Driven by the pandemic, meal kit adoption is higher than ever among Americans: a recent Piplsay survey found that 48% of respondents have tried a meal kit service at least once this past year.

Delivering more than 3.5 million meals each month from its website and also available at more than 2,100 Kroger banner stores, Home Chef offers fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes delivered weekly nationwide. Home Chef is a subsidiary of Cincinnati-based Kroger, which employs nearly half a million associates who serve 11 million-plus customers daily through a digital shopping experience and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.