Cardenas Markets Provides On-Demand Grocery Delivery Via DoorDash

Hispanic grocery store chain Cardenas Markets and last-mile logistics platform DoorDash have formed a new partnership to offer on-demand grocery delivery from all 59 Cardenas Markets locations.

“We understand our customers’ shopping preferences continue to evolve, and Cardenas Markets is committed to providing convenient methods for our customers to shop with us,” said Adam Salgado, the grocer’s chief marketing officer. “Our partnership with DoorDash allows us to further this commitment by providing our valued customers an additional and easily accessible way to shop for our wide variety of product offerings, with average delivery in an hour.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Cardenas Markets to offer its consumers convenient, on-demand access to their expansive selection of fresh and specialty groceries on DoorDash,” noted Shanna Prevé, VP of strategic partnerships and business development at San Francisco-based DoorDash, which operates in more than 7,000 cities in the United States, Canada, Australia and Japan. “From preparing traditional meals with family to topping up groceries for the week, consumers can now order their favorite Cardenas items and have them delivered to their doorsteps, on demand.”

Along with groceries, customers can shop and order from the wide selection of authentic Hispanic dishes prepared daily at Cardenas Markets’ signature Cocinas.

Cardenas is available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers members unlimited $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees from thousands of restaurants, grocery and convenience stores across the country. DashPass members can receive these benefits on all eligible orders of $25 or more from Cardenas Markets.

Based in Ontario, Calif., Cardenas operates 52 stores under the Cardenas banner and seven stores under the Cardenas Ranch Markets banner, with stores in California, Nevada and Arizona.