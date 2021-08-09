Cardenas Markets, Shipt Form Same-Day Delivery Partnership

Hispanic grocery chain Cardenas Markets has teamed up with Shipt to bring same-day delivery of the food retailer’s offerings to more customers just ahead of Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct. 15). Customers on the Shipt Marketplace can now experience the extra convenience of home delivery of handpicked orders from Cardenas in as soon as an hour.

“Shipt’s people-first philosophy and Cardenas Markets’ mission to connect cultures and communities make our partnership a perfect fit,” said Rina Hurst, chief business officer at Shipt, which is based in Birmingham, Ala. “Shipt Shoppers are known for going above and beyond to get your order just right – and we’re thrilled that Cardenas Markets customers can now count on our trusted network of personal shoppers to deliver authentic and fresh ingredients. Whether mastering a new recipe or preparing a traditional favorite, rest easy knowing that Shipt shoppers are there to get everything you need quickly and efficiently.”

“For over 40 years, Cardenas Markets has provided fresh and authentic products while bringing people together to celebrate life, culture and family,” noted Adam Salgado, Cardenas’ chief marketing officer. “Our partnership with Shipt demonstrates our commitment to adapting with our customers’ shifting preferences and brings the celebration from Cardenas Markets stores to our customers’ doors.”

In celebration of the launch, Cardenas has released a snapshot of its most popular items that are now available on the Shipt Marketplace, including freshly baked bolillos, tortillas made daily from scratch and authentic pastries.

Shipt is joining in the fun by giving customers the opportunity to receive a $10 credit with their first Cardenas purchase of $50 or more on the Shipt Marketplace. The promotional offer is valid through Sept. 14. New customers can enroll and learn about availability in their area by going online or downloading the Shipt app.

To create an order, customers can select Cardenas, browse categories, and search for their preferred products and ingredients. After filling a virtual cart, customers can schedule a delivery and place an order. Once the order is placed, a Shipt Shopper responsible for accurate and complete order delivery will carefully select the items and deliver the order directly to a customer’s door.

Through a community of Shipt Shoppers and an app, Shipt provides personal shopping and delivery and is available to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. The company is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Minneapolis-based Target Corp., which No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 1,900 locations.

Cardenas has also established e-commerce partnerships with DoorDash and Instacart.

One of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the country, Ontario, Calif.-based Cardenas operates 52 stores under the Cardenas banner and seven stores under the Cardenas Ranch Markets banner, with stores in California, Nevada and Arizona.